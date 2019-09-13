Town of Wilton
Planning Board Agenda
September 19, 2019
9-19-19 7:00 p.m.
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Review and consider adopting the minutes from the previous meetings, 9-5-2019.
3. Public Comment/ Abutter Comment.
4. Planning Board Use Permit. Wilton Farmers Market represented by Faith Jones is applying for a use
permit operate the Framers Market at McGillacuddy Park on Saturday mornings from 9AM to 1PM and
Thursdays afternoon-evening 4PM to 7PM from end of May to October. The group had met with the
Wilton Selectboard on September 3rd and obtained permission from the Selectboard to use the Town
owned park. The location is the park across from the post office. They would set-up their stands and
then relocate their vehicles to the municipal lot off High Street. Map 15, Lot 129 in Downtown Village
Zone. Reference: Table A4 Outdoor Resource Base Use-Farm Stands .
5. Planning Board Subdivision and Use Permit. Gerard Skinder would like to convert 21’ x 28’ or 588 sq
ft of the Brookside Gym space into a single bedroom apartment. The location is at 327 Main on the
ground floor. The entrance to the apartment would be from the back of the building. Parking would be
from the municipal parking lot between Wilson stream and the buildings. Note that in section 1.5 B on
page 5 of the zoning ordinance : “The review and approval of proposed subdivision, generally defined as
the division of a tract or parcel of land into three or more lots within a five-year period, or the division of
an existing residential or commercial structure into three or more distinct and separate units shall be
governed by the Town of Wilton Subdivision Ordinance as adopted at Town Meeting in June 2003, and
all amendments thereto. Map 15, Lot 135 in the Downtown Village.
6. Review permits issued to date.
7. Future Business: (a) Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor Moratorium Ordinance & Development
of Ordinance. (b) Update Comprehensive Plan
8. Adjourn
