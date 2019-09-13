FARMINGTON — When third-grader Andrew Bagley learned that a teacher at his school had been injured in a tractor accident, he knew exactly how he could help, inspired by the recent auctioning of Goose the Lamb at the Windsor Fair. Goose was resold and rebid on four times, providing more than $5,000 in donations for a sick child.

Andrew is going to do the same: he plans to donate the proceeds from auctioning off his three broiler chickens to the family of Hannah Webber, a second grade teacher at W.G. Mallett School in Farmington. Andrew’s older brother Jason was in her class and Andrew is friends with her son through their local wrestling club.

“Mrs. Webber is a fun teacher,” said Jason, now twelve. “She was always hands on, and she would go out of her way to help us and answer our questions.”

“Hannah puts a lot of agricultural topics into her school work,” said Andrew’s mother, Lilly Bagley. “She is a farmer herself and she wants kids to know where their food comes from.

“Dale Strout, a 4-H member from Windsor, pledged the auction proceeds from selling his lamb to a friend of his who is fighting cancer. It was incredible to watch. Businesses matched bids with donations, people made donations without bidding. We made a check donation ourselves. And Andrew wants to do the same thing for the Webber family.”

This summer Andrew raised five broiler chickens in 4-H. Three of them, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, will be entered in the Farmington Fair’s Youth Auction on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The auction starts at 6 p.m., but people can show up at 5:30 to meet Andrew, the other 4-H members, and all the animals.

Andrew is a busy kid. The Bagley family travels as far as New York to participate in 4-H events. In addition to raising livestock in 4-H, he participates in wrestling and plays soccer and baseball. Even before he was old enough to join 4-H he was already showing sheep. Andrew also works in the cattle barn at the Fryeburg Fair, feeding, cleaning up after, and washing dairy cows.

“The cows don’t like being washed,” he said. “It gets cold up there in the morning.”

Andrew usually puts his auction sales money away in his college savings account or uses it to feed his livestock. But he is happy to donate whatever money Hewey, Dewey and Louie earn to the Webber family.

And what would he like Hannah Webber to know?

“I hope she gets better,” he said. “Soon!”

filed under: