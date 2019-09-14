With dismay, I have read what has been happening in Mechanic Falls. I grew up in that town.
Yes, the town council voted to release the town manager from his duties; and it is sad that the differences between the two offices had to come to that. However, when members of the council learned of a mistake they had made, they took the proper steps to correct it and that speaks volumes for them.
I doubt that there is anyone alive who can say that they have never, in their life, made a mistake that caused themselves or someone else distress.
I urge the voters of Mechanic Falls, before they go to the polls on Sept. 24, to look deep inside themselves and, if they think that they should be forgiven for mistakes they have made that caused stress to others or themselves, why not these people?
We all work or live in places where there are policies to follow, and no one is going to remember every tiny detail of every policy.
We all make mistakes. I can only hope that the voters in Mechanic Falls will forgive as they would want to be forgiven; give another chance, as it has been given.
Betty Prindall, Poland
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Football
WATCH: Week 2 Varsity Maine football recap show
-
Opinion
Joan Macri: Two candidates worthy of support
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Will the real poverty rate please stand up?
-
Opinion
Dorothy Lewis: A disgrace to America
-
Opinion
Ed Rogers, Democratic debate: Ranking the debates, from Warren to O’Rourke