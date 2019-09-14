Norman Prize nominations are open

PORTLAND — Full-time teachers with tenures of at least five years in SAD 52 are eligible to be nominated for the Patience W. Norman Prize for Teacher Excellence.

SAD 52 includes Greene Central School, Leavitt Area High School, Leeds Central School, Tripp Middle School, Turner Elementary School and Turner Primary School.

The $5,000 prize was established by the Maine Community Foundation to recognize outstanding teachers in SAD 52 who stimulate intellectual curiosity, raise aspirations and demand critical thinking in their classrooms. Last year’s Norman Prize went to Leavitt Area High School chemistry teacher Julie Schmidt.

Complete guidelines and the nomination form are available on the Maine Community Foundation website, www.mainecf.org. Nominations must be postmarked and mailed by Saturday, Oct. 19.

To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

Author to discuss ‘Living on the Edge’

FREEPORT — Freeport Community Library will host an author talk with Tom Vining on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Vining will discuss the book, “Living on the Edge: A Guide to Tide Pool Animals, Seaweeds, and Seaside Plants,” that he co-wrote with Ruth Grierson.

Vining is a former seasonal interpretive ranger at Acadia National Park and holds a degree in botany from the University of Maine in Orono. Author talks run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, call 207-865-3307 or visit freeportlibrary.com.

Workshop to focus on soil health

LISBON — The Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, will host a soil health workshop Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the first-floor conference room at the UMaine Extension office, 24 Main St., Lisbon Falls.

The free workshop will run from 5 to 7 p.m. The program will consist of a lecture-style presentation by Nick Rowley of Highmoor Farms, followed by an in-field sheet mulching demonstration at the Lisbon Community Garden.

For more information or to register contact the district office at 207-241-5377 or [email protected]

Make a suncatcher at Freeport library

FREEPORT — Learn what to do with all the gems earned during the Summer Reading and Math Program at an activity to make a suncatcher from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Freeport Community Library.

Sign-up is required; space is limited. The program is for age 5 and up. Adult supervision is required for children under 11.

For directions to the library or to view its business hours, call 207-865-3307 or visit www.freeportlibrary.com.

Historian to talk at New Gloucester

NEW GLOUCESTER — ” Some Thoughts on a Half Shell: A Marylander’s Look at Maine’s Other Shell Fish” is the title of a talk to be given at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. The speaker will be historian Steve Rogers.

Sponsored by New Gloucester Historical Society, the program is free and open to the public.

Speaker details history of grave markers

HEBRON — Roland Jordan of the Maine Old Cemeteries Association (MOCA) briefed the Hebron Historical Society on the history of graves and lot markers at a meeting on Aug. 27 at the Hebron Town Office.

Prior to the early 1700s most burials were family plots using field stones or wooden markers. The transition to slate markers in Maine occurred around 1700 with towns beginning to maintain some burial grounds. The transition to cemeteries occurred between 1800 and 1825. It was noted that Mount Auburn was New England’s first rural cemetery in 1831.

Jordan noted that MOCA is continually in the process of updating their records of the names and locations of all those buried in the state. He also provided the audience with a comprehensive and informative list of “dos” and “don’ts” for those who might want to clean or repair the many types of stones throughout the state that need attention.

Community Concepts in food program

PARIS — Community Concepts, 17 Market Square, South Paris, has announced its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department.

For more information on participating day care homes, call Community Concepts at 207-739-6534.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.

« Previous

filed under: