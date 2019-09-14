AMHERST, Mass. — For the second year in a row, Bates College played Amherst close for most of the game be ended up losing by double-digits.

Ollie Eberth threw three touchdown passes in the second half as the Mammoths overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the Bobcats 27-13 in the opening week of the NESCAC football season Saturday.

Bates held a 13-6 lead at halftime behind a 2-yard touchdown run by Liam Spillane and a 8-yard scoring scamper by quarterback Brendan Costa.

But Bates turned the ball over several times in the second half, losing three fumbles and an interception in the game, and Eberth and Amherst capitalized with TD passes of 45 and 42 yards top James O’Regan and 9 yards to Luke Mallette.

Costa completed 23-of-38 passes for 187 yards. He also ran for 34 yards.

Spillane had a team-high 55 yards rushing on 11 carries, while freshman Tyler Bridge, who also punted for the Bobcats, ran for 40 yards on four carries.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bates 4, Connecticut College 1

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Four players scored as the Bobcats (2-1, 2-1 NESCAC) and pulled away with three straight goals in the second half to beat the Camels (1-3, 0-2) on Saturday.

Paige Cote, who played at Saint Dominic Academy, Kami Lambert, Emily Gianunzio and Elsbeth Caulo all scored for Bates. Victoria McGee had an assist and Grace Biddle stopped two shots.

Meghan Gazard scored for Connecticut College.

MEN’S SOCCER

CMCC 8, Hampshire 0

AUBURN — JoeL Makikini had two goals and an assist to lead Central Maine Community College to a 8-0 victory over Hampshire College.

Danilo Guthero also had two goals while Gareet Addison had a goal and an assist. Peter Figna, Paul Figna and Issac Austin had a goal each. Assad Abukar had two assists, while Samuel Walker and Roland Mattsen each had one. Austin Wing only need two saves in goal for the Mustangs (3-1).

Felix Hunt made 13 saves for Hampshire (0-1).

Connecticut College 1, Bates 0

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Steve Yeonas scored off an assist from Freddy Stokes as the Camels (4-0) beat the Bobcats (3-1) on Saturday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Connecticut College 1, Bates 0

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Mya Johnson took a pass from Zoe Stublarec and scored the game’s lone goal in the first half as the Camels (4-0, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (1-2, 0-2).

Katherine Nuckols had five saves for Bates.

UMF 0, UMPI 0

PRESQUE ISLE — Neither the Beavers (0-3-1) nor the Owls (2-0-2) could muster a goal in their game Saturday.

UM-Presque Isle goalie Savannah Rodriguez made 17 saves.

