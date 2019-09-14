I write in response to an Associated Press story in the Sun Journal Sept. 11, “Gun legislation stalls as leaders trade ‘theatrics’.” I have something to add.
In the story, it was reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “visibly shaken” and said “lives are at stake” since gun legislation wasn’t being passed.
I say that lives are at stake when she stalls on the wall to protect American citizens.
In the article, Pelosi was also quoted as saying “If you are annoyed with my impatience, it’s because people are dying because Mitch McConnell hasn’t acted. Why don’t you ask him if he has any regrets for all the people who died because he hasn’t acted.”
I would ask Pelosi, “Do you have any regrets for all the people who have been murdered, raped, robbed and sold into sex trafficking by criminal illegal immigrants because you won’t support our president in building the wall?”
Pelosi, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer and the rest of Congress have ignored American citizens in favor of criminal immigrants in order to get more votes.
It is a disgrace to the citizens of America.
Dorothy Lewis, Lewiston
