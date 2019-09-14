RUMFORD — A 76-year-old Hanover woman who got lost while hiking in Rumford was rescued Friday evening by first responders and the Maine Warden Service.

Elaine Makos, 76, of Hanover was hiking by herself Thursday on the Whitecap Mountain Trails off East Andover Road when she became lost.

According to game wardens, Makos spent Thursday night in the woods. After struggling to find her way out Friday, she called the Maine Warden Service for help.

Makos was found after Warden Brock Clukey instructed her to call 911.

Police dispatchers and first responders, using the GPS coordinates from Makos’ phone call, found her Friday evening almost a mile from the end of Kimball Road in Rumford.

Makos was taken to Rumford Hospital, where she was found to be dehydrated and tired, but otherwise healthy.

“Without the quick actions of game wardens and first responders, a second cold night in the woods would have been difficult for Makos to endure,” Warden Service Cpl. John MacDonald said.

Rumford and Mexico fire departments and members of the Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue Team assisted in Makos’ rescue.

