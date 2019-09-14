I am pleased to support two candidates for Auburn City Council: Katie Boss (at-large) and Rhyanna Larose (Ward 4).

Auburn is fortunate to have such talent. They are very bright, dedicated to the community, fearless, determined, gifted communicators and both have a terrific work ethic

While only in their 30s, they are actively involved in many civic organizations and are well-prepared to represent the people of Auburn.

Boss chose to move to Auburn to raise her young family and to pursue her career in public health.

Larose chose to stay in Auburn after graduating from ELHS and earning her nursing degree while raising her daughter.

Both women are passionate in their commitment to Auburn’s future and will work tirelessly to make this a community where their children will do exactly what their mothers have done — proudly choose to live and work in Auburn.

Joan Macri, Auburn

