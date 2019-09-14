NEW GLOUCESTER – George Lewis Carman, 53, died of a longterm illness on Sept. 10, 2019, in Auburn, Maine. He was born on March 21, 1966, in Portland, Maine, to Paul and Shirley Goodale Carman.Despite restrictions caused by his illness and against doctor’s orders, George was a firefighter for 27 years. He was a member of Yarmouth Fire/Rescue from 1992-1995. He was a safety officer and now, Lifetime Member of New Gloucester Fire/Rescue 1994-eternity. George was a Mason with the Cumberland Lodge #12 in New Gloucester and just served as their Master Mason. George enjoyed being with family, camping, firefighting, listening and singing to music. George’s passion for the fire service was rooting knowing that he could help those in need.On May 16, 1992, he married the love of his life, Amy Oliver, of Millinocket. They shared two children, Antoinette Carman and the late Travis Carman. George is survived by his mother, Shirley Goodale Carman of Buxton; sisters, Terry and husband Craig Canales of Fargo, ND, Charlotte and husband Gary Bradbury of Limington; brothers, Arthur Carman, Charles and wife Dana of Buxton. He is also survived by “out-laws,” David and Shirley Oliver of Millinocket; brother-in-law, Joseph Oliver and fiancée Betty-Jo Moulton of Hampden; several nieces and nephews; second dad, Dick Greene and good friends, Jennifer Andersen and MaryAnne Daniels.George was predeceased by father, Paul; brother, Paul; son, Travis; grandparents, Edwin and Edna Goodale and Lewis and Eva Carman; and Kay Greene.A firefighter funeral with honors will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the New Gloucester Fire & Rescue Station, 611 Lewiston Road, New Gloucester. Committal will be private.Arrangements coordinated by Rick Shepard, Mike Robitaille, Wilson Funeral Home, and the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue Department. In lieu of flowers, his family asks for donationsto the: Cystic Fibrosis Foundationwww.cff.organd, New GloucesterFire and Rescue385 Intervale RoadNew Gloucester, ME 04260

