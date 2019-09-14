LEWISTON – Harry “Skip” Moss III died Sept. 3, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston. He was born on Aug. 28, 1953, in Putnam, Conn., to Harry Moss Jr. and Nancy J. Deiana.

Harry drove tractor trailers for several years before he landed at I.P./Verso Paper Mill in Jay. He worked at the mill for 29 years until he retired. While at the mill he not only did his job well and efficiently, he also had his crew entertained and laughing on a daily basis. He was known for his generosity toward his crew and others that he did business with. He loved and talked about drag racing, Harleys, and muscle cars, owning several through the years. Very much a music and movie buff. Harry adored his family, friends and animals. He will be sorely missed.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Moss; sister, Dana and Dean Coe; brother, James Moss; sister, Jill and Bob Starbird; sister, Ellen Doughty; sister, Cindy Knowles; brother, Peter “PJ” and Mary Deiana.

Predeceased by his parents, son, Joshua Moss; brother, Bruce Deiana.

A celebration of life will be held at Poland Baptist Church for family and friends from 1-3 p.m., on Sept. 21, 2019.

