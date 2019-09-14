CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Emma Kenney, 20; Dilshad Vadsaria, 34; Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 48; Robert Herjavec, 57.

Happy Birthday: Take a closer look at your relationships with others, and make adjustments. Distancing yourself from those who hold you back will ease stress and give you the energy you need to reach your goals. Get involved with upbeat people and organizations heading down a similar path. A personal change will result in a better future. Romance is in the stars. Your numbers are 6, 17, 21, 29, 33, 43, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Think matters through. If you act in haste, you’ll miss a valid point. A broader outlook will encourage you to question motives. Success is dependent on good decisions, working alongside dependable people and finishing what you start. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go over the facts, and consider what will be expected of you should you take part in something that requires you to share responsibilities with others. Your proactive attitude could be taken advantage of if you come across as being self-sufficient. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your involvement in a group endeavor will be a learning experience. Refuse to get caught up in people’s drama. Go about your business, and do the best job possible. Less interference is better. Be compassionate, but set boundaries. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): If you can dream it, you can strive to make it happen. Work with others to bring about the alterations that will encourage unity as well as something that helps everyone advance. Domestic changes will bring your loved ones closer. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let the changes going on around you stifle your plans. Follow through, regardless of what others do. Don’t overspend to impress someone who has shown no interest in you or what you are doing. You cannot buy friendship. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Socialize, and enjoy the company of people who make you happy and support your efforts. Personal gains and improvements will lead to compliments and a better understanding of what it is you want to accomplish. Romance is featured. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Go over every detail carefully before you submit paperwork that can influence a change you want to make. Leave all options open to give yourself the wiggle room you need moving forward. Control your situation instead of letting it control you. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Participate in functions that draw people who share your beliefs and concerns. Take action, and make a difference. You will have no regrets. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will pay off. Romance is encouraged. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use your intelligence, charm and knowledge to help get your way. If someone is pushy or tries to use emotional manipulation to change your mind, have the sense to walk away. Anger solves nothing, but affirmative action will solve a lot. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Invest more time and money in yourself. How you approach others will determine the type of agreement you can make with someone who is looking to settle with you. Keep contracts simple. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Size up a situation, make a judgment call and push forward. A deal will turn in your favor if you negotiate on your own behalf and you are direct about what you want. Physical improvements and romance are encouraged. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take hold of a situation that has the potential to explode if mismanaged. Listen to what’s being said, but don’t buy into someone’s indulgent behavior or plans. Be willing to part ways if necessary. Look out for your interests. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are innovative, energetic and personable. You are aggressive and persistent.

