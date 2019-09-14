I am happily recommending that Holly Lasagna be re-elected to the Auburn City Council to represent Ward 1. She has served Auburn with intelligence, dedication and honesty.
The voters of Ward 1 and the city of Auburn have been benefited by the service of this quality person.
I hope others will join me in voting for Holly Lasagna.
Thomas Shields, Auburn
