I am happily recommending that Holly Lasagna be re-elected to the Auburn City Council to represent Ward 1. She has served Auburn with intelligence, dedication and honesty.

The voters of Ward 1 and the city of Auburn have been benefited by the service of this quality person.

I hope others will join me in voting for Holly Lasagna.

Thomas Shields, Auburn

