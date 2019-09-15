I was very disturbed to read the Sun Journal story “Primary bid ends” (Sept. 10) regarding the end of Derek Levasseur’s primary challenge to unseat Sen. Susan Collins. The tactics employed by his party were totally reprehensible.
Regardless of political affiliation, we should all be upset that this would happen in a democracy.
Catherine Carey, Leeds
