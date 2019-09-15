MONDAY, Sept. 16

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes a discussion on proposed zoning amendments to the Agriculture and Resource Protection Zone. Regular meeting agenda includes a hearing on an appeal by Relief Clinic which was denied a business license.

TUESDAY, Sept. 17

AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees, 7:30 a.m. at the library, 49 Spring St.

AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 18

AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Androscoggin County Commission, 5:15 p.m., county courthouse, second floor.

AUBURN — Androscoggin County Budget Committee, budget review, 6 p.m., county courthouse, second floor.

AUBURN — School Committee workshop and meeting, 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop will include discussion of the vacant Ward 3 seat.

THURSDAY, Sept. 19

AUBURN — Lewiston-Auburn 9-1-1 Committee, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.

