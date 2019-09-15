FREEPORT – Walter Robert Duquette, known to his friends as “Duke”, passed away on July 27, 2019.

Born on May 3, 1953, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Duke did a tour of duty with the United States Coast Guard before settling in Lewiston, Maine.

During his years of work at Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine, and St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, Maine, he made many friends with his warm personality. He was an avid wrestling fan, loved movies and spoke often of his love and pride in his sons and grandchildren.

Duke is survived by his son, Patrick Adams and his partner, Melissa Wadlington, Patrick’s sons, Gabriel and Gage Adams; and his son, Todd Adams, all of Lewiston, Maine.

