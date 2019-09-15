Androscoggin County

• Richard Russo, 41, transient, on charges of trespassing and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 6:11 p.m. Friday at 6 Second St. in Lisbon.

• Chad House, 27, of Mechanic Falls, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:03 p.m. Friday at 9 North Main St. in Mechanic Falls.

Auburn

• Jonathon Burt, 28, transient, on outstanding warrants for theft and misuse of identification, 6:59 p.m. Friday at 64 Jones St.

Lewiston

• Dylan Dunne, 25, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:40 p.m. Friday at the Lewiston House of Pizza.

• Steven Fortier, 59, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:20 p.m. Friday on Veterans Memorial Bridge.

• Lorik Morgan, 28, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 12:48 a.m. Saturday at 184 Bartlett St.

• Stefan Barone, 35, of Lisbon, on an outstanding warrant, 2:40 p.m. Saturday at 14 Jan’s Blvd.

« Previous

filed under: