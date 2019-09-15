I thank the Sun Journal for reporting on the People’s Veto referendum effort. We had read Scott Thistle’s article in the Sun Journal about that statewide effort by the Christian Civic League of Maine.

On Aug. 21, we met with two young women who were in the process of having petitions notarized. We signed the petition to push back on the Maine House and gubernatorial laws on abortion and assisted suicide, in part because we are interested in learning where the majority stands on those taxpayer-supported laws and institutions.

So, is there a majority consensus? May conscience be permitted to come into play, one way or the other?

We would like to know.

Ron and Susan Dorman, Bethel

