Two dynamic, thoughtful, earnest young women, Katie Boss and Rhyanna Larose, spoke to a meeting I attended recently. Their commitment to the work of campaigning and their grasp of the complexity of and relationship among economic, environmental and human concerns facing Auburn was impressive, their ideas clear and practical.
I am grateful for the manner in which Larose and Boss appear to have thought carefully about the issues, rather than focusing on glib, simplistic responses. If they truly represent their generation, I am hopeful for the future in a way the behavior of many of the current, senior elected officials has prevented.
I will be voting for Katie Boss (for council at large) and only my Ward 3 location stops me from voting for Rhyanna Larose (council, Ward 4).
Silver Moore-Leamon, Auburn
