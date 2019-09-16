PARIS — School Administrative District 17 Superintendent Rick Colpitts told directors Tuesday night that Paris Police Chief Mike Dailey said arrests have been made in the June theft of six laptops from Oxford Hills Middle School.

“Two males, ages 17 and 22, have been arrested and charged in conjunction with the theft,” Colpitts said. “That will go to court, likely in November, at the earliest. We are waiting for the final police report to file an insurance claim.”

The laptops, valued at $1,000 each, had not yet been recovered and had most likely been disposed of, Colpitts said.

Colpitts also said that on Friday, he, Director Barry Patrie of Waterford and Chairwoman Diana Olsen of Otisfield attended a workshop that covered new laws affecting schools.

“There were some staggering statistics that were revealed,” he said. “About 169 education laws went through the Legislature and we touched on just about 70 of them. Many of them have some far-reaching costs that likely will hit the district and probably not be contributed to by the state.”

The new laws include amendments to the teacher evaluation process, changing the required school attendance age from 7 to 6, and a measure which prevents food shaming in public schools.

In other matters, directors unanimously approved awarding three pavement repair and improvement projects, totaling $21,000 to A & W Paving of Paris. A bid to repair a concrete loading dock at Oxford Hills Technical School was approved for Bancroft Contracting, also of Paris, for $11,050.

The board also unanimously accepted several donations in support of the Walking School Bus at Guy E. Rowe Elementary School in Norway. KeyBank and Norway Savings Bank each donated $500, and two anonymous donors gave $3,500 and $1,000.

