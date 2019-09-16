OLD TOWN — Hirundo Wildlife Refuge will hold its Fall Fest weekend Sept. 21-22 at 1107 West Old Town Road. Celebrate the fall with a weekend of paddling, shopping nature made and inspired art, exploring the refuge on foot or in canoe, visiting with live Owls up close, sipping and munching on delicious food, refining your archery skills, fungi foraging, and much more! The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 21: Leaf Peeping Paddle: 9-11 a.m. – Reserve Your Tickets. Nature Made Market. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (free); Arts and Crafts booths; Food and Beverage; Silent Auction; Bee Whisperer. Kids in Nature Activities (All Day- free): Live Owl Visit: 11 a.m. Brought to you by Osborne Media; Guided walk: 10 a.m.; Touch tables STEM program (with Maine Science Festival); Archery; Canoeing and Kayaking on Lac D’Or; and more. Sunset Paddle: 5-7 p.m. – Reserve Your Tickets

Sunday, Sept. 22: Leaf Peeping Paddle: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. – Reserve Your Tickets Fungi Foraging Workshop: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. – Reserve your tickets.

Fall Fest is family friendly and great for all ages including itty-bitty nature-loving kiddos and University students. Hirundo welcomes all who are young at heart to celebrate nature in nature with us!

