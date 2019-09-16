FARMINGTON — Out of respect for the people killed and injured this morning at the LEAP building, 313 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Fair will be closed today, Monday, Sept. 16.

The ride special that was scheduled for today has been moved to Thursday.

