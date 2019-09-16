DIXFIELD — Taylor Bryant scored late in the second half to give Dirigo a 2-1 field hockey victory over Hall-Dale on Monday.

Bryant’s goal came with less than four minutes remaining in the second half. She also assisted on Jayce Brophy’s goal in the first half to open the scoring.

Averi Baker scored in the first half for Hall-Dale.

Allie Dyke saved seven shots in the win for Dirigo. Kelsey Cormier stopped 18 shots for Hall-Dale.

BOYS SOCCER

Buckfield 4, Mountain Valley 0

RUMFORD — Victor Verrill scored a hat trick in Buckfield’s 4-0 boys soccer win over Mountain Valley on the road Monday.

Verrill’s three goals were aided by another goal from Richard Kraske, who also tallied an assist.

Buckfield goalkeeper Tyler Gammon saved three shots, while Caleb Frisbie saved seven in the loss.

Winthrop 5, Spruce Mountain 3

WINTHROP — Rowan Goebel-Bain scored a pair of goals and assisted on a third to lead the Winthrop boys soccer team to a 5-3 win over Spruce Mountain in a Mountain Valley Conference game Monday.

Owen Foster and Iker Penniman each registered a goal and an assist for the Ramblers (2-2-0). Andreas Kjeagaard also scored a goal, and Jake Smith made seven saves between the sticks.

Matthew St. Pierre, Nate Holland and Jack Gilbert netted the goals for Spruce Mountain (1-4-0).

