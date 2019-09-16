AUBURN — Matt Leonard has formally announced his candidacy for Auburn City Council at-large.

Leonard is the founder and CEO of Military Talent Source, a specialized job recruitment firm that conducts military recruiting and veteran employment consulting.

Leonard has put property taxes at the center of his election bid.

In his announcement, Leonard said, “I’ve talked with dozens of people who plan to move away because property taxes have become way too high. People who have lived here in Auburn forever are looking to leave; not because they want to but, because they have to. We can change that. It’s time for new leadership.”

Leonard, the former executive director of the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, said his campaign is focused on high property taxes, and potential “attempts to create some sort of backdoor merger with upcoming policy and city charter changes.”

“We need new leadership to address those and many other issues,” he said.

Leonard was born and raised in Maine and returned home after a 21 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a senior chief petty officer. He is a multi-tour combat veteran.

The municipal election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

For more information on Leonard’s campaign, go to mattleonardforauburncitycouncil.com.

