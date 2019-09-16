OXFORD – Sheila A. Teeple, 55, of Oxford, died unexpectedly on Monday evening, Sept. 9, 2019 at her home in Oxford.

She was born on June 15, 1964, in Norway, a daughter of Jo-Ann (McAllister) Farris.

Sheila attended Bethel and Oxford Hills schools, graduating from Oxford Hills High School.

As a young woman she worked at a summer camp in Oxford and most recently alongside her husband, Sgt. Bob Teeple as a carrier for the Lewiston Sun Journal. She and Bob were married in 2000 in Norway. He recently died unexpectedly on July 21, 2019.

She enjoyed various crafts including crocheting and working in her flower and vegetable gardens.

Sheila is survived by her mother, Jo-Ann Farris of South Paris; her children, John Buck of Oxford, Dawn Fox of Auburn, and Henry Buck and his wife, Rachel of Lewiston; a granddaughter, Leanne Fox; siblings, Leslie Thurston and his wife, Jen of Albany Twp. and Howard Thurston and his wife, Kelley of Oxford.

She was predeceased by her first husband and father of her children, Henry Buck; stepfather, Ronald Farris.

There will be a celebration at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com.

« Previous