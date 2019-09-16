Arrests

Androscoggin County

• James Lee, 35, of Poland, on an outstanding warrant for violating conditions of release, 7:20 p.m. Sunday on Brittany Way in Poland.

• Kathy Kimball, 57, of Buckfield, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 1:34 p.m. Monday on Auburn Road in Turner.

Auburn

• Patrick Bryer, 38, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 8:04 p.m. Sunday on Turner Street.

Lewiston

• John Thibault, 58, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 8:05 p.m. Sunday at 1560 Lisbon St.

• George Simmons, 23, of Lewiston, on charges of aggravated assault and violating conditions of release, 1 a.m. Monday at 88 Bartlett St.

• Keith Levasseur, 36, of Sabattus, on outstanding warrants for domestic violence assault and aggravated assault and a probation hold, 3:35 p.m. Monday by Maine Probation and Parole.

• Jason Gammon, 34, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3:35 p.m. Monday at 109 Bartlett St.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Arthur Hawes, 50, of Winthrop and Loretta M. Beisel, 71, of Raymond collided at 1:21 p.m. Friday on Center Street. The 2012 Western Star tractor-trailer truck driven by Hawes and owned by Richard Carrier Trucking Inc. of Skowhegan received no damage and the 2013 Subaru owned by Beisel received functional damage.

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Maureen C. Mennealy, 60, of Sabattus and Tianna H. McNeil, 17, of Waterford collided at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Canal and Pine streets. The 2012 Nissan owned by Mennealy and the 2011 Volkswagen driven by McNeil and owned by Melinda E. Stewart of Waterford received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Kevin L. Fournier, 36, of Lisbon and Muriel A. Richard, 74, of Lewiston collided at 5:39 p.m. Thursday on Lisbon Street. The 2010 Ford owned by Fournier received minor damage and the 2015 Mazda owned by Richard received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Debra Dwinal, 55, of Wales and Andrew R. Watson, 34, of Lewiston collided at 1:44 p.m. Saturday on Sabattus Street. The 2014 Subaru owned by Dwinal received functional damage and the 2008 Honda owned by Watson received minor damage.

