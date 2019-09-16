Androscoggin County

• Cody Parsons, 25, of Lewiston, on two counts of burglary, and charges of theft and stealing drugs, 8:15 p.m. Saturday on Parker Way in Turner.

• Barry Bangs, 52, of Turner, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and operating without a license, 5:10 p.m. Sunday on Upper Street in Turner.

Lewiston

• Heidi Lemieux, 50, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:42 p.m. Saturday at 260 Park St.

• Ahmat Yassir, 21, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating after suspension, 10:25 p.m. Saturday at Barlett and Pine streets.

• Mathew St. Hilaire, 33, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 1:56 a.m. Sunday on Elm Street.

• Joshua Barker, 39, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4:30 p.m. Sunday at 18 Bradley St.

