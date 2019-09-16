DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m interested in Green Dot Bystander Intervention Training. I know there has been a class in the past, but are there going to be others?

— Anne, no town

ANSWER: The fall 2019 Auburn Adult and Community Education Catalog lists this free training on Sept. 25 at Edward Little High School.

Green Dot teaches safe and proven-effective bystander intervention techniques that every community member can use both proactively to change our culture for the better, and reactively to reduce harm. We can all do our part to make the community where we live a safer place. Green Dot provides simple, concrete ways to safely respond to harmful or hurtful threats. To learn more go to greendotla.org. To register for the upcoming class at https://auburn.maineadulted.org or call 784-9220.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What is being constructed on North River Road in Auburn between Cross and Bradman streets?

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Readers, can you help out with this question? Another way to find out is to call City Hall when you are wondering about new construction, the use of a building, if a business has closed, etc. The place to contact in Auburn is the office of Economic & Community Development at 333-6601, ext. 1218 or email [email protected].

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My husband and I like to walk the Riverwalk from Lewiston to Auburn. I thought at one time there were signs, like mile markers, but I haven’t seen them lately. I realize there are different paths that can be taken, but is there a way that the route can be marked by mile markers? The Riverwalk is well-maintained and pretty. We are thankful for the upkeep.

— Carol, Lewiston

ANSWER: This is another question that could be answered by the office of Economic & Community Development. I do know there were signs on the path at one time but it didn’t stand up to the weather conditions. I don’t know if there were mile markers. Your suggestion is a good one, however, and it would be excellent if those who are in a place to be able to make it happen heard from you directly. The contact information for the Lewiston Economic & Community Development office is 513-3014 or [email protected]

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am a senior citizen and all the newer video games are too difficult for me to figure out. I do not have or know how to use a computer. I used to have a video game called Intellivision which had Lock to Chase, Asteroids, baseball and other games. Do you know if the company that sold these games would still have some in a warehouse somewhere? Please help. You can contact me at 320-1861.

— David, Wilton

ANSWER: These games went to a Mattel console that was popular in the 1980s and competed with another home game system you may be familiar with called Atari. Vintage Intellivision games are sold on eBay and you may find some stores that sell retro games from this era. Another place to try is Game Stop at the Maine Mall. I am appealing to our readers asking that if you have any of these games you would like to sell, let David know what you have.

