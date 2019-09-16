DEAR SUN SPOTS: Boy Scout Troop 121 will hold its annual Yard Sale & Bottle Drive on Saturday, Sept. 21. The sale will take place at the United Methodist Church on Park Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bottles can be left at the church during the yard sale. To donate items or bottles, call 783-0790.

Troop 121 offers youth with special physical, mental and emotional challenges the opportunity for success in a safe scouting environment that builds character, encourages citizenship, teaches life skills and develops personal fitness.

— Don, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’ve been trying to call the Social Security office in Auburn. Would you have any insight on how to reach them?

— No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: I was able to get through by calling 1-800-772-1213. The office is at 600 Turner St. and is open Monday, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Wednesdays, they are open from 9 a.m. to noon.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A few months ago there was an article in the paper about health insurance saying a site would open in Wilton to help folks with the paperwork. Has that happened? If not, where would someone in the Rumford area go for help?

— Dan, Rumford

ANSWER: For those who missed the reply to this question when it was published in the Aug. 30 Sun Spots, contact Western Maine Community Action’s Navigator Program at 20A Church St. in East Wilton at 1- 855- 806-7333.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you have any closet professionals in your Rolodex who design, custom-build and install closets?

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Try Custom Closets of Maine in Windham. There is an email form on its website at customclosetsmaine.com or call 650-4659. Another option is Central Maine Cabinetry & Millwork in Lewiston. Their contact information is centralmainecabinetry.com, 786-3934, [email protected].

If anyone has other custom closet companies to recommend, please chime in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you know of anyone who repairs wood stoves?

— No name, Oxford

ANSWER: Try Buy the Fire on Main Street in Oxford. Their number is 539-9930. Readers, who else would you recommend?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have seen the comments about the blurry iPads while reading the Sun Journal on Aug. 29 Sun Spots. I also have experienced this problem, but have found a solution.

When a page becomes blurry, back up TWO pages (it has to be two pages) and then return to the page you were reading (forward two pages). That page will now be clear. I contacted the app developer (Newsmemory) about the problem. I was told they’d look into it, but haven’t seen any updated information from them yet.

Another solution (albeit a little more work) is to download the entire newspaper (from sunjournal.com, not the app). That will create a PDF which can then be read with the iPad’s PDF reader. Doing this doesn’t require the app and every page is clear.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Keep writing with your solutions and I will continue to look into on my end!

