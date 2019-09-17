DEAR SUN SPOTS: We found a camera on Scribner Boulevard in Lewiston on Sunday, Sept. 15. The owner may contact us at 333-2109.

— Scott, no town

ANSWER: You’re very wise to write to Sun Spots regarding this camera. I can’t tell you how many times lost items have been returned to their owners because of the column. Fingers are crossed for a happy ending … be sure to let us know!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Are you going to list the Bates College sporting events again this year in the local sports docket? Most seniors enjoy the games and get the information in the newspaper as some of us don’t have computers.

— Louise, no town

ANSWER: Yes! According to our sports editor, events will be listed in the docket as always.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for Jerusalem artichokes or sun chokes. I’ve been searching at the local farmers markets, but haven’t had any success. These are a delicious tuber that many people don’t know about. Maybe it’s too early to find them in the market, but they are a fall crop and the flowers resemble a small sunflower. They are delicious in a stir fry and taste like a crisp water chestnut.

I used to have them growing on my property, but probably dug up too many and they haven’t reproduced. I’m hoping that the Sun Spots family will help me find some. Thank you for your help. Sun Spots is my favorite part of the paper every day!

— Nancy, no town

ANSWER: I have to say that I’ve never seen these at a farmers’ market, but I haven’t been specifically looking for them either. I’m sure one or more of our readers in Sun Spots Land will respond to your request and either let you know where you can find a patch of artichokes or where you can get some.

For those of you who don’t know, the flower stems of these plants are very tall and look like a wild sunflower. The edible tuber resembles ginger root in shape and color. They are quite nutritious and can be eaten raw, steamed, in a soup, or roasted with other root vegetables. There are several recipes available online for this overlooked, misunderstood delicacy.

Just be sure to peel the tubers, and if you’re eating them for the first time, go easy, as they contain the carbohydrate inulin, which is known to cause a bit of tummy trouble to those who are sensitive to it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In regard to the Sept. 16 Sun Spots about bats, once you have the new bat house up and away from your home, use a long pole with a rag on the end of it to swab the area where the bats have come into contact with your house. Transfer this “bat smell” to their new bat house so they will look for it. Then be sure to close up any openings into your home.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: That’s a very interesting point! Learning all these bat facts is fascinating. Just be sure the bats have left your attic, etc. before you close them in and give them time (a couple weeks) to get acclimated to their new tiny house.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: