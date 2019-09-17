FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Fair, established in 1851, will host its 169th annual eight-day fair from Sunday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 6.

Activities, as always, include the Firemen’s Muster, Woodsmen’s Field Day, night shows, fireworks, truck and 4WD pulls, draft horse hitch competitions, pig and calf scrambles and other agricultural and livestock events. The full program and details are available at www.fryeburgfair.org and on the fair’s Facebook page.

Gates open daily at 7 a.m., with all food vendors, exhibits, expositions, demonstrations and musicians ready at 9 a.m. A highlight of the fair is the Agricultural Exhibition Center featuring homemade and homegrown entries and displays of personal talent.

Superintendent Ann-Michele Ames says, “The Aggie Center, as it is known, exhibits approximately 2,500 individual and group entries in over 170 featured categories — photography, quilts, produce, art, Grange displays and our very popular baking contests, to name a few.”

Woodsmen’s Field Day is on Monday, Sept. 30. This event starts at 9 a.m. and is the largest spectator woodsmen’s event in North America. Contestants come from all over the U.S. and Canada to compete in over 34 woods skills events.

The popular Women’s Skillet Throw starts at noon on Monday, Sept. 30, followed by the Men’s Anvil Toss. Annette Bennett Metcalf of Naples, superintendent, said, “The skillet toss brings women from all around the country. It’s a fierce competition. Our anvil throw is new but growing. Come give it a try!”

Sheep and beef cattle will have a new home this year. David Andrews, fair general superintendent, said, “We’ve been working on our new building which replaces three buildings, including the two that burned in July 2018. It’s is on its way up as we speak. This barn will be the biggest and tallest at the fairgrounds measuring 120-feet-by-240-feet. It will house about 400 sheep and 80 or more cattle. It will be done just about in the nick of time for this year’s fair opening.”

The fair is adding a craft beer tent this year, run by Rustic Taps Catering (www.rustictaps.com) owned by Dave and Jessica Golden of Gorham. The Goldens and their staff will offer stone oven pizzas also. The tent, which includes an outdoor area, will be located on the north side of the horse racing track.

The year 2019 unveils a redesigned infield area making for better flow of foot and vehicle traffic with safer walkways and enhanced lighting. The underpass is being rebuilt and the ticket office has been put on the inside to help alleviate traffic on Route 5.

Over 200 musicians and entertainers will appear at the fair daily in five parks, including Jose Duddy, Black Cat Road, Allen Tradition and The Underachievers. The night show lineup includes Ragged Jack, Church of Cash, Rodney Atkins, Maddie & Tae, Michael DelGuidice & Big Shot and Clark Hill.

The annual fireworks display starts Friday night right after the night show ends. Saturday’s 10 a.m. Grand Parade is two hours. Smokey’s Greatest Shows will offer rides for the kids.

Tickets to the Fryeburg Fair are on sale online for the first time. Go to www.fryeburgfair.org.

General admission is $12 daily and includes the 8 p.m. night show. Weekly passes are $65, and children under 12 are free. Tuesday is Senior Citizen’s Day (65-plus are admitted free). Gates open at 7 a.m. Harness Racing starts at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Office hours leading up to fair week are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, go to www.fryeburgfair.org, email [email protected] or call 207-935-3268. Call the Camping Office at 207-935-2912 or email [email protected] for more information on facilities.

« Previous

filed under: