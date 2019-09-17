Meeting of the Norway Select Board
September 19, 2019
7 p.m. at the Municipal Office
1) Call to Order
2) Flag Salute
3) Moment of Silence
4) Public Hearing: NA
5) Minutes – Minutes from September 5, 2019
6) Citizen Items:
7) Select Board Items:
· Motion to approve Board Chair to sign weekly payroll
8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:
· $12,075.00 from State of Maine Criminal Forfeiture – Request to put into the Drug Prevention account.
9) Public Works Garage – RD Financing
· Approved for $3,120,000 at 3.50% for 29 yrs.
· Will need motion to accept the Letter of Conditions and allow the Town Manager to sign the Certification.
10) Approval for Bingo – Responsible Pet Care, Norway Legion
· October 27, 2019 from 11am to 12:30pm.
11) Permission to apply for:
· DEP Stream Crossing Grant. Due date – 11/12/2019
· VW Settlement Grant. Due date – 11/15/2019
12) Town Manager Report: Verbal
13) Sewer Abatement: NA
14) Permission to attend: NA
15) Old Business:
16) Signatures:
17) Warrants:
· Motion to approve the warrant.
18) Upcoming Meetings:
19) Adjourn
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
In Farmington explosion aftermath, 30 people seek new housing after homes destroyed
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Car flips after it collides with another on Washington Street
-
Encore
Catapult to begin world tour with dance show at LHE-PAC in Fryeburg
-
Encore
Be there with bells on: ‘The Shoe Must Go On’
-
Encore
Sandy River Players taking ‘Court of Final Reckoning’ on the road