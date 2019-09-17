Meeting of the Norway Select Board

September 19, 2019

7 p.m. at the Municipal Office

1) Call to Order

2) Flag Salute

3) Moment of Silence

4) Public Hearing: NA

5) Minutes – Minutes from September 5, 2019

6) Citizen Items:

7) Select Board Items:

· Motion to approve Board Chair to sign weekly payroll

8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:

· $12,075.00 from State of Maine Criminal Forfeiture – Request to put into the Drug Prevention account.

9) Public Works Garage – RD Financing

· Approved for $3,120,000 at 3.50% for 29 yrs.

· Will need motion to accept the Letter of Conditions and allow the Town Manager to sign the Certification.

10) Approval for Bingo – Responsible Pet Care, Norway Legion

· October 27, 2019 from 11am to 12:30pm.

11) Permission to apply for:

· DEP Stream Crossing Grant. Due date – 11/12/2019

· VW Settlement Grant. Due date – 11/15/2019

12) Town Manager Report: Verbal

13) Sewer Abatement: NA

14) Permission to attend: NA

15) Old Business:

16) Signatures:

17) Warrants:

· Motion to approve the warrant.

18) Upcoming Meetings:

19) Adjourn

