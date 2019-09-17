Public Hearing – Acceptance of CDBG

Public Hearing – General Assistance Ordinance Amendments

September 19, 2019

6:00 PM

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER and FLAG SALUTE

Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.

ACTION ON MINUTES

Action on minutes dated September 5, 2019 and September 12, 2019.

ADJUSTMENTS TO AGENDA –

PUBLIC COMMENTS – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

Shall the Town of Oxford vote to approve a Community Development Block Grant application for the Economic Development Program Grant program in the amount of $100,000, and to submit same to the Department of Economic and Community Development and if said program is approved, to authorize the municipal officers to accept said grant funds, to make such assurances, assume such responsibilities, and exercise such authority as are necessary and reasonable to implement such programs. Furthermore, the Town of Oxford is cognizant of the requirement that should the intended National Objective of the CDBG program not be met all CDBG funds must be repaid to the State of Maine CDBG program.

To adopt the Standards of Conduct for the Community Development Block Grant.

To adopt an Equal Employment Opportunity Policy Statement for the CDBG.

To adopt a Fair Housing Resolution for the CDBG.

To Certify the Residential Antidisplacement & Relocation Assistance Plan for the CDBG.

To adopt the amended General Assistance Maximums in Appendices A – F and H in the local General Assistance Ordinance.

To accept a donation of $2000.00 from The William S. Dunn Memorial Foundation, INC, $500.00 towards the Transfer Station and $1500.00 towards the Welchville Dam.

To accept the bid from Autotronics in the amount of $5000.00 for the 1999 ambulance and to accept the bid from Autotronics in the amount of $5,500.00 for the 2003 ambulance.

Autotronics was the high bidder on both vehicles.

To accept the bid for $________ from _________for the Recycle building concrete wall project.

All bids came in over budget.

To approve a request to transfer from 85-01-85-43 Subdivision Reserve to 60-90-15-72 Rec Center Activities in the amount of $1300.00.

To cover the costs of the concerts.

To appoint Diane Jackson to the Economic Development Committee.

Currently there is one open position for 1 year on this 5 member board.

TOWN MANAGER’S REPORT

SELECTMEN ITEMS

SIGN WARRANTS 35, 36, 37, 38, and 39.

Executive Session M.R.S.A. title 1 § 405(6)(F)- Discussions of information contained in records made, maintained or received by a body or agency when accessed by the general public to those records is prohibited by statute.

ADJOURNMENT

