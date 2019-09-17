Arrests

Androscoggin County

• William Weaver, 36, of Jay, on a charge of operating after suspension, 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on Plains Road in Turner.

• Ernest Harvey, 64, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of violating protection from abuse order, 3:20 p.m. Tuesday on Elm Street.

Auburn

• Jamie Luce, 46, of Auburn, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 9:25 p.m. Monday at 97 Newbury St.

• Timothy Miller, 40, of Poland, on charges of violation of bail conditions and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 1:31 a.m. Tuesday on Court Street.

Lewiston

• Donald Bourget, 46, transient, on a charge of assault, 11:47 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital.

• Douglas Monson, 50, of Greene, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11:59 p.m. Monday on Acadia Avenue.

• Deven Coy, 33, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for violation of bail conditions, 1:10 a.m. Tuesday on Blake Street.

• Scott Edwards, 55, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:52 a.m. Tuesday at the Super 8 Motel on Lisbon Street.

• Brian Morency, 30, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating after suspension, 12:08 p.m. Tuesday at Sabattus and Oak streets.

• Austin Larue, 32, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 2:59 p.m. Tuesday at Park and Spruce streets.

• Jay Webster, 40, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 3:56 p.m. Tuesday on Walnut Street.

• Zackary Garber, 21, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:58 p.m. Tuesday at 171 Pine St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Carl Pinkham, 44, of Lisbon and Kenneth C. Graybill, 80, of Orrs Island collided at 5:23 p.m. Thursday at Bartlett Street and Adams Avenue. The 2004 Subaru owned by Pinkham and the 2004 Toyota owned by Graybill received functional damage.

