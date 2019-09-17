Arrests
Androscoggin County
• William Weaver, 36, of Jay, on a charge of operating after suspension, 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on Plains Road in Turner.
• Ernest Harvey, 64, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of violating protection from abuse order, 3:20 p.m. Tuesday on Elm Street.
Auburn
• Jamie Luce, 46, of Auburn, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 9:25 p.m. Monday at 97 Newbury St.
• Timothy Miller, 40, of Poland, on charges of violation of bail conditions and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 1:31 a.m. Tuesday on Court Street.
Lewiston
• Donald Bourget, 46, transient, on a charge of assault, 11:47 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital.
• Douglas Monson, 50, of Greene, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11:59 p.m. Monday on Acadia Avenue.
• Deven Coy, 33, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for violation of bail conditions, 1:10 a.m. Tuesday on Blake Street.
• Scott Edwards, 55, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:52 a.m. Tuesday at the Super 8 Motel on Lisbon Street.
• Brian Morency, 30, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating after suspension, 12:08 p.m. Tuesday at Sabattus and Oak streets.
• Austin Larue, 32, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 2:59 p.m. Tuesday at Park and Spruce streets.
• Jay Webster, 40, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 3:56 p.m. Tuesday on Walnut Street.
• Zackary Garber, 21, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:58 p.m. Tuesday at 171 Pine St.
Accidents
Lewiston
• Vehicles driven by Carl Pinkham, 44, of Lisbon and Kenneth C. Graybill, 80, of Orrs Island collided at 5:23 p.m. Thursday at Bartlett Street and Adams Avenue. The 2004 Subaru owned by Pinkham and the 2004 Toyota owned by Graybill received functional damage.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
New England Patriots
Patriots are nearly unanimous No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll
-
New England Patriots
Patriots place tackle Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve
-
New England Patriots
NFL meets with Antonio Brown’s accuser for 10 hours
-
Opinion
Roy Matthews: Tim Lajoie is the candidate for all of Lewiston
-
Opinion
Bloomberg: Attack on Saudi Arabia demands a united response