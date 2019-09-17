NEWRY — The River Haus & Well restaurant and après ski bar at the entrance of South Ridge parking lot at Sunday River Ski Resort is under new management.

The management team consists of managing partner Rich Hoefer, general manager Adrienne Wylder, front-of-house manager Beth Walker and back-of-house manager Frank Walker. Frank and Beth Walker were formerly known for their home-style cooking at the Hitching Post Diner in West Bethel.

The River Haus & Well is actually two separate restaurants & bars. The River Haus is upstairs and the Well is downstairs. Upstairs is considered the primary restaurant and bar with views, deck and arcade. The Well is open on weekends and during holidays. The venue is available for weddings, rehearsal dinners, private parties and other events year-round.

The establishment was formerly known as the Phoenix, Rockin’ n’ Roastin’ and Trail’s End.

Restaurant hours are: Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, open for breakfast 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., then until 8 p.m. Hours will be expanding after Thanksgiving and again after Christmas.

For more information, call 207-824-2222, email: [email protected], or go to: www.riverhaus.me.

