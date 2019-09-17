RUMFORD — Police say a New York man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery at about midnight Tuesday.
When officers arrived at 97 Maine Ave. for a report of shots fired, they say they found Kevorn Haywood, 31, of Brooklyn shot in the leg. The shooter had already fled the scene, according to police.
Police say two men entered an apartment and tried to rob the people inside. During the altercation, Haywood was shot in the leg.
Haywood was taken to Rumford Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they believe the attack was targeted, the people involved know each other, and it is under investigation.
Anyone with information asked to call the Rumford Police Department at (207) 364-4551. Any residents in the Maine Avenue area who have video cameras recording are also asked to contact the police department.
