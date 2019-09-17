To the Editor:
Our thoughts and prayers are for Farmington and all lives impacted by yesterday’s explosion. There are close ties to the Fayette Community and the brave men that put their lives on the line to help others. May God bless and comfort them during this most difficult time.
Mark Robinson
Town Manager
Town of Fayette
