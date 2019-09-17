TURNER — The Board of Selectmen voted Monday night to put the GAR Hall at 29 Howes Corner Road out to bid.

“Let’s see if anyone is interested in purchasing it,” board Chairman Kurt Youland said.

The hall was closed last month after the town’s insurer deemed it unsafe. It has been used by the North Turner Union Presbyterian Church for suppers.

Selectman Angelo Terreri suggested selling the hall to the church for a small amount, but Youland said the building should go out to bid first.

“We don’t even know if the church wants it,” Youland added.

The board also discussed two recent complaints about the Lower Street centerline being two solid lines, indicating no passing.

Town Manager Kurt Schaub said he looked into changing it and it would cost $2,200.

“To change it, we would have to do a study,” Schaub said, which would cost more than redoing the lines.

“I don’t think it’s necessary,” Selectman Kevin Nichols said of the whole project. “I think that’s $2,200 that could be spent somewhere else.”

The board took no action on the matter.

Schaub also announced that County Road will be surfaced from Thursday to next Tuesday. He also said the shoulder work on Potato and Wilson Hill roads will be completed once the new pavement has cured.

The board also approved a street construction performance guarantee recommendation to give to the Planning Board for You Land Convenience to expand the Hillview Acres mobile home park by 12 lots. The board recommends a unit limitation guarantee, which would limit the number of units that could be inhabited before a finished and paved road was installed.

The Planning Board will have a public hearing on the project Wednesday, along with three other public hearings for medical marijuana storefronts.

The hearings will begin at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.

