WILTON — The Board of Selectpersons on Tuesday evening signed a warrant for a special town meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 1, to vote on banning all electrical transmission project applications until the town develops rules to govern them.

The meeting on the “elective electrical transmission corridor moratorium” is set for 6 p.m. at the Gerald D. Cushing School.

The ban will not affect projects already approved by the board, such as construction of a new Central Maine Power substation on Main Street.

Selectman Tom Saviello and Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin have formed a committee with residents to address concerns about the effects of alternative power projects and Central Maine Power’s proposed New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line to bring hydropower from Quebec to Massachusetts.

“The goal is not to prohibit the development of power lines and projects in Wilton,” Saviello previously told the board, “but to develop criteria to consistently regulate them.”

In other business, the board approved a bid from Quirk Ford of Augusta for a new police vehicle. The cost, after a vehicle trade-in of $4,500, is $32,074.

A request by the Wilton Events Committee to temporarily close a public way to ensure a safe area for kids to play during Harvest Fest on Oct. 5 was granted.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish presented a General Assistance Ordinance, which included application requirements. The board voted to accept it.

Irish also gave an update on contracted services from the North Jay Water Department. The two towns have been working on an agreement that includes changes in rates. She expects to have a final version for the board to vote on at its next meeting.

Public Works Foreman Dale Roberts said the long-planned culvert replacement on Pond Road would be done this month. Notices have been posted and a roadside sign set up to alert commuters that the road would be closed for one week during construction.

After the meeting, the board held an executive session on a personnel matter.

