AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library has announced the first of three programs that will take place this fall for those interested in continuing their education beyond high school. A Financial Aid Information Session will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
A representative from the Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) will be at the library to talk about applying for financial aid, how to locate scholarships and other issues regarding affordability.
The program is geared for teens and their parents, but is also open to anyone considering going to college and needing more information about financing their education.
Additional programs this fall include:
Thursday, Oct. 17: The annual College Night for Teens and Parents; and
Thursday, Nov. 7: FAFSA Completion Workshop for anyone applying for the FAFSA.
More information will be coming soon on the programs. In the meantime, visit www.auburnpubliclibrary.org or contact Donna at 207-333-6640, ext. 4.
