Cribbage league results

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Sept. 12 are:

First place, Bob Masse and Arthur Montana; second place, Henry Maheux and Gerry Therrien; third place, Donna Clark and Bob Tremblay; fourth place, Roland Bosse and Richard Champagne; and fifth place, Maurice Fournier and Fern Rivard.

GreenLine travel times, Farmington Fair

LEWISTON — The GreenLine commuter bus, between Lewiston-Auburn and Farmington, has announced Farmington Fair service through Friday, Sept. 20, stopping at Ron’s Market on High Street, across from the fair entrance, at 11 a.m. (drop-off only), 1:25 p.m. and 4:30.

For more information call Western Maine Transportation Services at 800-393-9335, selection 1, or go to www.wmtsbus.org.

Democrats to hold meet-and-greet

AUBURN — The Auburn Democratic City Committee will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Auburn Hall, 60 Court St. In addition to committee business, a meet-and-greet for candidates running for local municipal offices will be held.

Refreshments will be served and visitors are welcome. Take the elevator to the second floor.

Bring a nonperishable item for the pantry at the Trinity Jubilee Center. Call 207-740-0113 for more information.

Speaker to describe ‘Maine’s First Millionaire’

AUBURN — The Androscoggin Historical Society kicks off its 96th year with a presentation by retired history teacher David Leigh of Belgrade, who will explore the origins and legacy of Sir Harry Oakes, “Maine’s First Millionaire,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the Davis-Wagg Museum on the third floor of the County Building.

Born in Sangerville in 1874, Sir Harry led an extraordinary life as gold prospector, entrepreneur and real estate developer. His exploits took him around the world and involved him in ventures as varied as golf course development and political representation.

Leigh, a history teacher for over three decades, has shared his knowledge of the subject with audiences aboard cruise ships, at other historical societies and in academic circles.

The program is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted. The county building is at 2 Turner St. An elevator is available, and refreshments will be served after the program.

