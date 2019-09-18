GreenLine travel times, Farmington Fair

FARMINGTON — The GreenLine commuter bus, between Lewiston-Auburn and Farmington, has announced Farmington Fair service through Friday, Sept. 20, stopping at Ron’s Market on High Street, across from the fair entrance, at 11 a.m. (drop-off only), 1:25 p.m. and 4:30.

For more information call Western Maine Transportation Services at 800-393-9335, selection 1, or go to www.wmtsbus.org.

Instructor to unveil belly dancing

RANGELEY — “Belly Dance Unveiled: The History, Culture and Health Benefits of Middle Eastern Dance” will be the topic of instructor Liz Pimentel from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 18, at the Rangeley Public Library, 7 Lake St. There is a suggested donation of $10.

The multimedia presentation includes a slide show, lecture, music, demonstration and audience participation. All ages are welcome.

Preregistration is a must. For more information about Rangeley Adult Education or to sign up for the workshop, email [email protected] or call 207-670-5240. For the entire listing of Franklin County education fall classes, visit https://rsd9.maineadulted.org/.

Learn to grow garlic at Red Onion

RANGELEY — Learn how to “Grow Great Garlic” with instructor David Fuller at 6 p.m. Sept. 19, at the Red Onion, 2511 Main. St., downtown Rangeley. Class fee is $10.

Garlic is an easy-to-grow fall planted crop that makes almost everything taste better. Learn all aspects of garlic culture. Participants will receive four bulbs of garlic to plant.

Preregistration is necessary. For more information about Rangeley Adult Education or to sign up for the workshop, email [email protected] or call 207-670-5240. For the entire listing of of Franklin County education fall classes, visit https://rsd9.maineadulted.org/.

Auxiliary rock-a-thon to help fire department

SUMNER — The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a Rock-(ing chair)-A-Thon from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Sumner Fire Department, Main Street.

The women will rock to the oldies and tag team for frequent breaks. They are asking for pledges from the public and invite all to stop by. All proceeds benefit the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department.

To pledge, donate or for more information, contact Charlotte at 207-577-4271.

Learn to help pollinators at workshop

PARIS — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County, Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation will host a workshop, “Succeeding with Pollinator Plantings: the Bees, the Bugs and the Basics,” from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 20, at Hooker Family Farm, 195 Pleasant St., Oxford.

Learn about the pollinators and beneficial insects helping to make the food systems work. Eric Venturini of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation will cover the basics of who is who in the pollinator world, why we should care and the status of the insects. Participants will learn about basic management strategies from the easy to the hard that can help pollinators, including how to successfully establish those tricky wildflower meadows.

If the weather is amenable, participants will have the opportunity to catch live native bees, try to identify them and learn about the species that were collected.

The fee is $10/family. To register, for more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jean Federico at the Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District: 207-744-3119 or [email protected]

Oxford County Educators Association-Retired to meet

WEST PARIS — The Oxford County Educators Association-Retired (OCEA-R) will meet at the Universalist Church on Friday, Sept. 20, with sign-in at 10:30 a.m. A business meeting will take about an hour. Members of the church will provide dinner. The program will begin at approximately 1 p.m.

Ron and Deidre Fournier, will speak about the Bryant Pond 4-H Camp and Learning Center. Ron is the director. Maine’s Fisheries and Wildlife Department is involved with the center’s work, which emphasizes conservation and protection of Maine’s natural resources. Ron is a registered Master Maine Guide and has years of experience leading people into the forests and on the waters of Maine. He also serves in the role of Maine’s 4-H shooting sports coordinator.

September is always the first meeting of the “year.” People who have been involved with education, including support staff, are invited to join.

Rec to sponsor season’s last concert

OXFORD — The Oxford Recreation Department will host its last outdoor concert of the season, featuring The Hot Damn Duo, from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. In the event of wet or cooler weather, it will move indoors.

Watch the Facebook page or call 207-539-8094 after 2 p.m. the day of the concert for an update. As always, food sales will benefit the recreation programs.

School invites public to create land art

NEWRY — In celebration of the Great Maine Outdoors Weekend on Friday through Sunday, Sept. 20 to 22, The Eddy School will again collaborate with the Mahoosuc Land Trust to bring a community-involved activity to a local trail.

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, the school invites the community to create Land Art in the style of Andy Goldsworthy at the Valentine Farm in Bethel. Work with the students to create a piece of land art using locally found objects only, or visit later and find/add to what they created.

While there, those wishing can search for the geocaches the students hid last year as part of the annual celebration.

Contact Deb Webster, Eddy School director, at [email protected] for more information.Visit https://www.greatmaineoutdoorweekend.org/ for event details.

