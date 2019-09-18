Whether you’re a fan of NASCAR, a parent interested in concussion treatment, or have an interest in innovative health care solutions, this event is for you!

New! Health blogger and former health reporter for WCSH TV6 Diane Atwood will be moderating this exciting conversation with NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr., and USM alumnus Dr. Micky Collins ’91. Diane currently has an award-winning blog called Catching Health and also hosts the podcast series Conversations About Aging.

The trio will speak about Dale’s racing-related concussions that threatened his life, livelihood and future in racing. Together, they’ll talk about the treatment he received from Dr. Collins and his path to recovery.

For a limited time after the presentation, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Dr. Collins will be signing copies of Dale’s book Racing to the Finish, which includes a foreword by Dr. Collins. Books will be available to purchase, and tickets to the book signing will be available prior to the event on a first-come, first-served basis for 125 guests.

Don’t miss this chance to hear one of America’s top racing stars alongside one of USM’s most distinguished alumni.

Pre-registration is required as seating is limited in Hannaford Hall. A donation of any amount to USM Promise Scholarship gains you access to this event. You can register here https://tinyurl.com/y5nnruh8

« Previous