AUBURN — Debra Morin-Ouellette has joined the Auburn office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northeast Real Estate, 473 Center St., as an associate broker.

Specializing in Western and South Central Maine, she will assist buyers and sellers with residential, multiunits, vacation homes, waterfront and commercial properties. She has experience with interior design and staging.

She is available at 207-576-3897 or via email at: [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: