Farmington Fair’s rides and games keep the kids happy
Cushing Amusements, a carnival based in Wilmington, MA that serves fairs, fundraisers, and private events throughout New England, brought its collection of rides and games to the Farmington Fair for the first time. The carnival activities were a big hit with the 6-and-under crowd.
Olive Gates, 3, of Rangeley, takes pointers on darts from Bruce Pestana of Cushing Amusements at the Farmington Fair on Wednesday. With some help from several of her mom’s $1 bills, Olive played her way to winning a big purple unicorn. Franklin Journal photo by Nicole Carter
Seamus Loud, 2, of Rangeley, can’t seem to decide which steering wheel is the best to use at the Farmington Fair on Wednesday. Franklin Journal photo by Nicole Carter
Willow Jackson, 4, of Farmington wraps up her ride in a tiger-striped convertible at the Farmington Fair on Wednesday. Franklin Journal photo by Nicole Carter
Rory Hartley, 4, and Logan Hartley, 2, of Stetson chose to ride a pair of motorcycles at the Farmington Fair on Wednesday. Franklin Journal by Nicole Carter
Briauna Bellefleur, 2, of Fairfield casually cruises along on a ride at the Farmington Fair on Wednesday. Franklin Journal photo by Nicole Carter
Brantley Elliott, 3, of Wilton demonstrates proper motorcycle steering on a ride at the Farmington Fair on Wednesday. Franklin Journal photo by Nicole Carter