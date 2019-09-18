Olive Gates, 3, of Rangeley, takes pointers on darts from Bruce Pestana of Cushing Amusements at the Farmington Fair on Wednesday. With some help from several of her mom’s $1 bills, Olive played her way to winning a big purple unicorn. Franklin Journal photo by Nicole Carter

 

Seamus Loud, 2, of Rangeley, can’t seem to decide which steering wheel is the best to use at the Farmington Fair on Wednesday. Franklin Journal photo by Nicole Carter

Willow Jackson, 4, of Farmington wraps up her ride in a tiger-striped convertible at the Farmington Fair on Wednesday. Franklin Journal photo by Nicole Carter

Rory Hartley, 4, and Logan Hartley, 2, of Stetson chose to ride a pair of motorcycles at the Farmington Fair on Wednesday. Franklin Journal by Nicole Carter

Briauna Bellefleur, 2, of Fairfield casually cruises along on a ride at the Farmington Fair on Wednesday. Franklin Journal photo by Nicole Carter

Brantley Elliott, 3, of Wilton demonstrates proper motorcycle steering on a ride at the Farmington Fair on Wednesday. Franklin Journal photo by Nicole Carter

