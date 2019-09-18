LATHAM, N.Y. — Major General Raymond F. Shields, Adjutant General for New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Dana Aube of Hebron has been promoted to 1st lieutenant. Aube is a cyber operations officer at the 224th Support Squadron.

The 224th ADG is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and 224th Support Squadron in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C., area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector’s mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.

Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential. The promotions additionally recognize the best qualified airmen.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th Air Defense Group, visit www.eads.ang.af.mil.

