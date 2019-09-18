BAR HARBOR — Jennifer Seekins has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as senior vice president, treasury services sales manager.

Initially working from the bank’s Hampden office, Seekins will lead the treasury services group in providing commercial banking customers with cash management and merchant services solutions.

She has worked in the financial services industry for more than 25 years, most recently as chief treasury services and business development officer at Androscoggin Bank in Lewiston.

