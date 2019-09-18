LEWISTON — Jon Connor has launched a write-in campaign for the Ward 7 School Committee seat.

According to a news release, Connor grew up in Ward 7, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1995.

He served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, a combat veteran with multiple tours of duty in Afghanistan, Kuwait and Oman. After his retirement, Connor settled in Lewiston.

He said he’s running for School Committee to give Ward 7 voters another option.

“Uncontested candidate races do not give voters differing points of view on issues or ideas and leaves them feeling like they have to vote for the only name on the ballot — or worse, not cast a vote at all.

The only candidate who will appear on the ballot is Ryan Donovan.

Connor said he’s also conducting the write-in campaign “to ensure the taxpayers of Ward 7 are getting the best possible results from their tax dollars in terms of the quality of education provided to the students of

Lewiston.”

He promises to “scrutinize every budget line item to ensure every dollar spent on education is used to further develop students and prepare them to be productive members of society.”

He will fight to keep radicalization of any kind out of public education and focus solely on quality results for students.

Connor said his military leadership experience has given him “firsthand experience with conflict resolution, team building, project management and developing the future leaders of the Air Force.”

According to his Facebook page, Connor is an associate broker at eXp Realty.

