LEWISTON — Kaitlyn Rourke announced her campaign this week for the Ward 7 City Council seat.

A political newcomer, Rourke credits her grandparents for her interest in government and politics.

“They showed me how important it was to go to the voting booth and get involved with your community from a young age,” she said.

Rourke was born and raised in Lewiston’s Ward 7 and came back to the area after graduating from Thomas College in Waterville.

“When I returned, I was reminded through job searching that a theme has occurred with the young people of our community: You have to leave Lewiston to find opportunity,” she said. “The key to sustainable growth in Lewiston is finding ways for a younger, more diverse generation to fall in love with our city and want to stay and place their roots here. In addition, my campaign will focus on investing in our city’s future through education, growing small business to revitalize our economy, and increasing commitment to green initiatives.”

Rourke recently graduated from Thomas College with a master’s degree, and is the assistant manager at Domino’s in Lewiston.

The Ward 7 seat is held by Councilor Michael Marcotte.

Stephanie Gelinas is also running for the seat.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: