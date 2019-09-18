100 years ago: 1919

The 18th annual meeting of the Maine State Detective Associations was held in Lewiston Thursday morning, in the office of Louis O. Chabot, with attendance and many matters of interest were discussed. Among these matters was the State election. The association never goes on record as favoring individual opinion but it was very helpful. Officers were voted as follows: Chief — Louis O. Chabot, Lewiston; Deputy Chief — William A. Jack, Bath; and Secretary and Treasurer — Charles A. Maxwell, Portland. It was voted to have next years meeting in Lewiston during State fair week.

50 years ago: 1969

Fifteen meetings are scheduled this week for Women’s Extension Groups in the area. On Wednesday, the Danville Group will meet at the home of Marion Libby, where a program on Christmas Suggestions will be led by Barbara Steele; The Dromore Group will meet at the Dromore Grange hall where Jeanette Oliver will conduct a program on New Pattern Sizing and Altering; the Greene Group will have a meeting at the Men’s Club for a program on the Christmas Open House led by Thelma Jackson and Pat Field; and the Young Homemakers will meet at the home of Coral Murphy for a discussion of the Extension Survey, The Livermore Group will have a program on Safety led by Hilda Kerwin on Thursday, at the home of Edna Bryant; and the Montsweag Group will meet at the Cosmopolitan Club, where Beatrice Leavitt will conduct a program on Drug Abuse.

25 years ago: 1994

The Community Little Theatre board of directors will meet at 2 p.m. today at 29 Amberly Way. The monthly board meeting is open to the general membership. On Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. the general membership meeting will be held at the Great Falls School Performing Arts Center on Academy Street. There will be a short board meeting followed by entertainment and refreshments. A theater clean-up day will be held Sept. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. Anyone willing to do volunteer work for CLT may call Lynne or Pauline to be scheduled. Community Little Theatre now offers a Sunday matinee during the first week of each performance.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: