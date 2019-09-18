LEIWSTON – Police late Wednesday were questioning a man who walked away after crashing his minivan into a fire hydrant and tree on Sabattus Street.

The minivan crashed at about 10:30 p.m., taking out a fire hydrant before plowing across the yard at 629 Sabattus St. and slamming into a tree in the front yard.

The front end of the vehicle was demolished and the air bag deployed, but witnesses said the driver got out of the van and started walking up the street toward Holy Family Church.

Police found the man next to the church. He appeared dazed but unhurt. Paramedics examined him for possible injury while police continued to investigate.

He was not immediately identified.

The woman who lives in the house said it was the second time in two months that a car slammed into her property. Earlier in the summer, a car slid into her fence, taking part of it down. That driver, the woman said, also walked away after crashing.

“The way they speed down here, I expect the next one will end up in my living room,” she said.

The driver of the minivan had been headed toward Sabattus when he lost control and drove off the road.

A man who lives across the street from the crash site said he heard the impact of the collision from his bedroom. He and other neighbors stood on their lawns in pajamas, watching the action on the other side of the street.

It was not immediately clear if he would be charged in the wreck as police continued their investigation.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: